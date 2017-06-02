Special offers for new shop opening in Alnwick

Ten jobs are to be created as clothing brand Joules opens a new shop in Alnwick next week.

The company will open its new store, at 72 Bondgate Within, at 9.30am on Thursday (June 8).

To celebrate the opening, Joules will be offering Early Bird queue prizes for the first shoppers to visit the store.

This includes a £200 voucher for the first customer, while the following 10 customers will receive £100 gift cards and the next 10 customers will receive £50 gift cards.

Every customer through the door on the day of opening will also receive 15 per cent off any purchase made between Thursday and Sunday, June 11.

Tom Joule, the compay’s founder, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening a new Joules store in Alnwick. We are really looking forward to bringing our unique personality and style to shoppers over the coming months. The new store will create 10 new jobs, which is great news too. We can’t wait to open the doors on June 8.”