Special Christmas arrival for Northumberland couple

A Belford couple received a Christmas gift to remember this year as they welcomed their first-born child into the world.

Caelan, son of Neil and Lyndsey Jefferson, was born at 12.56pm on Christmas Day in the Northumbria hospital near Cramlington, weighing 7lb 7oz.

Despite his due date being December 16, dad Neil, 32, a joiner, expected the arrival to be on Christmas Day right from the start, as did the rest of the family – with the exception of mum Lyndsey.

The 29-year-old legal secretary was almost right as she arrived at hospital last Friday, but little Caelan didn’t make his appearance until Sunday lunchtime.