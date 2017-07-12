Society launches Lifetime Achievement Award

To commemorate its 125th anniversary, Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS) has announced the introduction of an annual Lifetime Achievement Award.

The aim of this award is to recognise someone who is judged to have made an outstanding contribution to the Glendale rural community.

This special accolade is being sponsored by the Glendale Gateway Trust, which has a natural synergy with the GAS as both focus on supporting rural businesses and the wider communities of Glendale, and strive to maintain its heritage and traditions.

Anyone who would like to make a confidential nomination should send a brief resumé on the nominee to info@glendalshow.com or call 01668 283868 to request a nomination form to be sent out. They should be returned no later than Friday, August 11.

The winner will be announced at the Glendale Show on the August Bank Holiday Monday and will receive a trophy and £50 prize money.

Frank Mansfield, chairman of the Glendale Gateway Trust, said: “I am delighted that we can be a part of the local community and the society in this way.”

Rachael Tait, GAS secretary, added: “Many people in the Glendale area have given their valuable time and resources to the agricultural industry over their lifetimes and we are delighted to be able to honour them in this way.”