Small grants available for new ideas

North Northumberland Voluntary Forum has funds to spend on groups for all number of activities and interests.

You don’t need to be a constituted group and you don’t need to have a committee; small grants are available now – usually up to £100 – to try out your idea.

Money can be spent on room hire, refreshments, phone calls, printing costs, materials to start your group off or any other appropriate expenses.

All that the forum asks is three or more people who would like to explore something new that will contribute to health and wellbeing.

In addition, agencies in Berwick, Seahouses and Glendale have all given grants and have funds available, encouraging the likes of a geology group; a sewing bee; dementia-friendly games; and a village clean-up.

Visit www.nnvforum.org.uk or call 01289 304141.