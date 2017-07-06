SLIDESHOW: Year 11 Prom, James Calvert Spence College, Amble

Dressed to impress, Year 11 students from Amble’s James Calvert Spence College had a night to remember as they celebrated at their end-of-year prom.

The youngsters gathered at the school for a drinks reception with their families and an awards service.

Some of the students at the prom.

Students received Certificates of Excellence from each subject, recognising effort, attitude and achievement.

Shania-Jade Allan was presented with a cheque and certificate for Special Endeavour, by Fred Calvert, from the Rotary Club of Amble and Warkworth.

Following this, the students were taken by bus to The Riverside Lodge, in Morpeth, where they danced the night away and enjoyed a buffet.

Kieron Hamilton and Taylor Enstone were named as Prom King and Queen.

The glitzy occasion, held last Thursday, was organised by teachers Mrs Wingfield and Mrs Parks.

“The students looked amazing and were all really well-behaved and in good spirits,” said Mrs Parks.

She added: “We had lovely comments from the venue and the bus company who said we should be very proud of the way our students presented themselves.

“As staff, we are really proud of them and want to thank them for being so wonderful, and their parents and families for supporting them on the night.”