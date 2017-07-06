SLIDESHOW: Year 11 Prom, Duchess's Community High School, Alnwick

Students at the Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick put their gladrags on last Friday night as the Year 11 prom took place.

The party, which gave the students the chance to celebrate and let their hair down after the stress of recent exams, was held at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

Duchess's Community High School Year 11 Prom 2017 King and Queen, Rees Thompson and Lara Baird.

But before heading to the city, the pupils gathered at the school where Gazette photographer Jane Coltman was on hand to snap some of them in their sharp suits and glamorous gowns.

Rees Thompson and Lara Baird were crowned Prom King and Queen.