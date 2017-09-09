Sleep out rough at charity fund-raiser

Hardy fund-raisers are being encouraged to give up a night of comfort to sleep rough at The Alnwick Garden this winter for charity.

Participants will swap the luxury of their beds for sleeping bags and layers of clothing, with temperatures plummeting through the night in the attraction’s grounds.

The aim will be to raise much-needed funds and highlight the challenges of homelessness and poverty in the region.

The Garden has joined forces with national charity CEO Sleepout UK for the sleepover, on Monday, November 20. Some of the proceeds will go to causes tackling rural poverty.

This year’s event builds on the success of the 2016 sleepout in The Garden – the first in Northumberland – which raised more than £16,000

Visit ceosleepoutuk.com/northumberland/ for more details and to register.