Skinny dip set to take place at Druridge Bay this month

In case you weren’t already aware, September is Great British Skinny Dip Month.

This month, at locations across the UK, people will once again be encouraged to shed their inhibitions, and their swimming costumes, to try the liberating experience of costume-free swimming as part of The Great British Skinny Dip.

Venues across the country are preparing to welcome people to take the plunge, from beaches to leisure centres.

In Northumberland, Druridge Bay is hosting a dip at dawn Sunday, September 24, one of two taking place in the North East.

Although the event is fun, there are some important underlying aims. The Great British Skinny Dip sets out to counter negative body self-image and demonstrate that the human body comes in all sorts of diverse shapes and sizes.

This is the second year of the Great British Skinny Dip, which last year saw people of all ages take part.

For more information about the Druridge Bay event, visit http://great britishskinnydip.co.uk/northumberland-druridge- bay-country- park-sunday- 24th-september/