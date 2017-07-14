Sister’s kidney ordeal inspires charity climb

“It is going to be a massive challenge,” admits fund-raiser Chloe Scott, as she gears up for an arduous charity trek up Britain’s highest mountain.

But if the going gets tough on her way to conquering Ben Nevis, then the 24-year-old will use her sister as inspiration to dig deep and see the climb through.

Because her older sibling, Kelly, is on dialysis, having suffered from kidney disease for the last few years.

So for Chloe, from Alnwick, the hike up to the summit is personal, with every penny she raises going towards Kidney Care UK.

The organisation is the UK’s leading kidney patient support charity and is providing vital help to 32-year-old Kelly.

Chloe said: “Kidney Care UK is very close to my heart. They do amazing work for patients who have kidney disease and are undergoing dialysis, including my sister.

“My aim is to raise awareness of the disease and how it can affect your everyday life, as well as collect money for the charity.

“I have never done anything like Ben Nevis before and it is going to be a challenge, but I am looking forward to it.”

Chloe says her sister, who has diabetes, has been on dialysis for the last year. She admits that it has a major impact on Kelly.

She said: “Life is really tough for Kelly. She can’t work and she has to have dialysis numerous times a week for a number of hours at a time – and sometimes she has to go back for extra.

“She has a little girl who is six and having these difficulties does affect Kelly’s everyday life.”

However, there could be light at the end of the tunnel for Kelly, as she is in line to receive a kidney transplant.

Chloe, who is studying forensic science at Northumbria University, said: “My mum and I have both been tested to be organ donors, to give one of our kidneys to Kelly. In the end, my mum was chosen, but there wasn’t much in it and I am a back-up incase anything goes wrong. The transplant could happen within the next six months.”

Chloe is climbing Ben Nevis on September 16, as part of a team which is being led by Olly Dial and Jeff Brown, of Alnwick-based Olly Dial Elite Fitness.

Personal trainer Olly is pleased that people in the team are raising funds for Kidney Care UK. He said: “It is a great cause and while it will be a challenge, it is nothing compared to what people with kidney disease come up against.”

To sponsor Chloe, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chloe-scott159