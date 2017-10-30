Simonside Sizzler wins best banger in the North East

A specialist banger made by Rothbury Family Butchers has won a national award as part of celebrations to mark UK Sausage Week, which kicks off today (Monday).

The Simonside Sizzler was this afternoon crowned the most innovative sausage in the North East.

Morris Adamson, business owner, received the trophy from antiques expert, TV presenter and UK sausage ambassador Eric Knowles at a special celebratory lunch at Plaisterers Hall in London to launch UK Sausage Week 2017, which runs from today until Sunday (November 5).

A total of 27 accolades were handed out at the annual week-long showcase of the best of British bangers.

Morris said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for us to be voted Best in the North East with our Simonside Sizzler sausage as it’s the first time we’ve entered it in a competition.

“I’m very lucky to have amazing staff who constantly come up with new ideas for sausage flavours that keep us at the top of our game and without them we would not achieve the success we do in these competitions.”

Eric Knowles said he was delighted to be involved with UK Sausage Week: “People often say to me, ‘I don’t know much about art but I know what I like!’

“The same could be said about me and sausages. I wouldn’t claim to be a sausage expert but I certainly know a good one when I’m eating it.”

The search to find the best UK sausages set off with sizzling success when more than 400 different bangers arrived at the Regional Food Academy at Harper Adams University for two days of judging in the run-up to UK Sausage Week.

The sausages were assessed in their raw state and cooked by professional home economists, according to the maker’s instructions. They were then judged by some of the UK’s most experienced experts, including Ladies in Pigs, all under the watchful eye of head judge and UK Sausage Week’s supremo ‘sausageologist’ Keith Fisher.