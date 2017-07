A new children’s book has been set in Craster.

The Adventures of Sillybilly – The Naughtiest Boy With A Heart Of Gold tells the tale of Billy’s heroic actions as he battles against the sea in search of fish with his uncle Jim.

It has been written by Robin Whitcomb and illustrated by Bryony Hill, who was married to football legend Jimmy Hill.