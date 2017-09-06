Sign up to free courses

People are set to take advantage of a programme of free training courses that will improve their work skills and open-up new opportunities.

The programme from Gateshead College, which kicks-off this month, features short courses that could help people looking to get back into employment or boost their skills if they’re already running a small business.

The initiative is part of the Go Grow programme, launched in partnership with 25 local training providers, and comes on the back of £15million of funding secured by the college from the European Social Fund through the Skills Funding Agency.

The courses will be available at Morpeth Town Hall, as well as at Gateshead College’s campuses. Visit gateshead.ac.uk/free for details.