Siblings complete Coast Path

Pandra and Oakley Bell who have walked the Northumberland Coast Path for charity.
Sister and brother Pandra and Oakley Bell have completed the 100km-long Northumberland Coast Path.

Pandra, seven, and Oakley, 18 months old, did the walk in several stages.

Their mum Candi said: “We have raised nearly £600 with still more to come, half for HospiceCare North Northumberland and half for Pandra’s school (Hugh Joicey First School, Ford).”

Donations can still be made at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/pandra7oakley1