Siblings complete Coast Path

Sister and brother Pandra and Oakley Bell have completed the 100km-long Northumberland Coast Path.
Pandra, seven, and Oakley, 18 months old, did the walk in several stages.
Their mum Candi said: “We have raised nearly £600 with still more to come, half for HospiceCare North Northumberland and half for Pandra’s school (Hugh Joicey First School, Ford).”
Donations can still be made at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/pandra7oakley1
Almost Done!
Registering with Northumberland Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.