SHOW: You made it a success again

The Alnwick Spring Show committee would like to thank the many individuals and organisations who contributed financially, in kind, and with their time to help make this year’s Spring Show a success.

It’s impossible to thank everyone by name, but we would like to mention our major sponsors, who are Adam Douglas Legal LLP, Alnwick Garden Club, Alnwick Rotary Club, Alnwick Town Council, Blackshaws Garage (Alnwick) Ltd, Co-op Funeralcare, Flowers by Julie, Her Grace Jane, Duchess of Northumberland, Sainsbury’s, The Coach Inn, Lesbury, The Oaks Hotel, Pets at Home, Tustain Motors, and WH Smith.

Thanks must also go to the brilliant staff at Willowburn Sports and Leisure, the amazing catering team from Pottergate Pantry, and our judges.

Finally, we would like to thank all who visited the show.

We hope you enjoyed it and will consider coming along next year as a visitor, exhibitor or helper.

Anyone who would like to join the team or help on the day is welcome to contact the show co-ordinator for more information.

Gill Starkey,

Show Co-ordinator,

Chapel Row,

Craster