Show ready to mark its 125th anniversary

This year’s Glendale Show marks a key milestone, as 2017 sees the agricultural society which runs it celebrating its 125th anniversary.

And while the event, on August Bank Holiday Monday, has moved with the times in the past century and more, evidenced by the fact that the main ring attraction this year will be TV’s Top Gear stunt driver, Paul Swift Precision Driving, the show is also true to its traditional roots.

Organised by the Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS), it will demonstrate the importance of farming and the countryside, and showcase the finest livestock, fruit, flowers, honey, garden produce, baking, rural crafts and, of course, exhibitors.

With livestock at the very roots of the show, there are a number of competitions within this section.

The winner of the second GAS herd competition will be announced during the afternoon, along with the recipient of the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award.

Judged in advance of the show, the herd competition judged farmers on their ability to maximise the returns and potential of their herd of cattle, whether they farm on a big or small scale.

Ian Murray, chief livestock steward and organiser of the competition, said: “This competition is an excellent way to show the farming community that your system works well for you and your farm, and that individually your herd has a good physical performance.

“The winner could either have a small pedigree herd or a large commercial herd.

“As a show, we are always looking at new and different competitions, and ways to make sure we are getting the best engagement from the local agricultural community throughout the year and this is the perfect basis for that.”

With more than 200 trade stands, from food to finery, agricultural machinery to arts, for many attending shopping and the social aspect of the day is just as important as the farming one.

The trade stands also offer visitors an invaluable insight into rural industries and crafts such as spinning, weaving and beekeeping.

Ronald Barber, chairman of the GAS, said: “It is with thanks each year to the exhibitors, the stand holders, the sponsors and, of course, our numerous volunteers that the show is such a success.

“Heralded as the key north Northumberland agricultural show, we need to make sure each year is better than the last to keep all who attend entertained. We know that our 125th anniversary show will be the best yet.”

Visit www.glendaleshow.com