Shops decorate their windows

Alnwick in Bloom has held a shop window competition.

This year’s theme was anything of a wildlife or floral nature, beginning with B – so bees; birds; blooms, for example.

The Origami Caf� & Gift Shop, on Narrowgate, was runner-up.

House and Home, on Market Street, was crowned the winner, impressing with its eye-catching display, which featured an array of butterflies, among other things.

Alnwick in Bloom chairman, Elizabeth Jones, said: “It was another great year of really attractive shop-window displays. There were so many clever ones with a good sense of humour.”

The results were: 1 House and Home, Market Street; 2 The Origami Café & Gift Shop, Narrowgate; 3 Kiddies Kabin, The Shambles; Highly Commended Salvation Army Shop, Bondgate Within; and The Bonny Hoose Company, Market Street.