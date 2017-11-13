Shop bags cash for Stephen Carey Fund

Alnwick’s Morrisons store has presented a cheque of £1,400 to The Stephen Carey Fund.

The shop collected the cash in various ways, including bag packs and tombolas.

Staff were raising the money to buy a defibrillator at the store, but after the Morrisons Foundation announced it would be covering the cost, the shop decided to give the cash it had raised to The Stephen Carey Fund instead.

It is expected that the money will go towards purchasing a defibrillator elsewhere in the town.

The namesake fund, in memory of the 21-year-old from Alnmouth, has installed more than 100 defibrillators in Northumberland.