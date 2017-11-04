SHAK appeals for cash to help dogs in its care

The next instalment of our series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

As the festive season approaches, SHAK founder Stephen Wylie says the best present that the charity could receive this year is money, to help keep the vital project going.

The dog sanctuary’s monthly bills amount to around £7,000, so SHAK has put financial support at the very top of its Christmas list.

The charity says that a donation of as little as £5 will make a big difference to the animals it cares for.

Stephen, who founded the charity more than a decade ago, said: “2017 has been perhaps the biggest year yet for the charity; we have grown beyond our wildest expectations.

“We have had some big things – like a donation that lead to the kennels being renovated – which has changed the day-to-day lives of our dogs.

“But we are equally thankful for the individual things, such as the food and bedding that people kindly give. Without these we would struggle, but due to the generous nature of people’s support we now have very healthy reserves of food and toys, and the bedding comes in on a regular basis.

“Our work is specialised and we need a special workforce. We are fortunate to have a great team, but to secure the regular care and daily routine, we have had to turn to paid staff, as well as volunteers. We also have rent for the kennels and vet bills. This all costs money.

“We operate with at least 50 dogs in our care at any one time, so it works out at about 7,000 a month. You can see why we need your help.

“People ask me what we need for Christmas and to be brutally honest I’d say money to help keep the whole project going, meaning that the dogs can be kept safe and cared for, for as long as they need us. Donating as little as £5 this Christmas will help keep a dog safe for a day. We need your kindness and generosity as much, if not more than ever.”

To donate, send a cheque made payable to SHAK to: SHAK, Greenwell Road, Alnwick, Northumberland, NE66 1HB or via PayPal to shak@shak.org.uk. Or catch up with the team at one of SHAK’s fund-rasing events, which are usually listed on its Facebook page.