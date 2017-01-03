Sex attack on woman in Northumberland town

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Northumberland.

The attack happened at approximately 11.30pm on New Year’s Day near Main Street in Haltwhistle.

A 46-year-old woman was standing outside the Comrades Club when she was approached by a man who dragged her into a nearby alleyway and sexually assaulted her. The woman also received facial injuries during the attack.

The offender is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 5ft 6in tall, stocky build, with short dark hair shaved on the sides and long on top, and a Cumbrian accent. He was wearing a dark-coloured V-neck short-sleeved T-shirt and jeans.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact them. They also want to speak to anyone who may recognise the man from his description.

Neighbourhood Inspector Pam Bridges said: “This was a busy evening in the town with it being a bank holiday, and people were coming and going to the club. We’d appeal to people to think if they may have seen or heard anything which could help with our inquiries.

“Officers are investigating this incident and we have additional officers in the area to carry out inquiries and speak to local people. Anyone with concerns is asked to speak to an officer.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 63 of 02/01/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.