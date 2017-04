I badly needed a new bed. Living alone, the logistics of getting a replacement and having it assembled was problematic.

On the recommendation of a friend I went to Bedibuys in Amble and chose a bed, with helpful and friendly advice.

The bed was delivered promptly, my old one was removed and the carpet hoovered for me – first class, exceptional service.

I would strongly advise everyone to ‘shop local’.

I will be returning to Bedibuys when I need a new carpet.

Eileen Woodward,

Alnwick