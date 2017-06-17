Sensory blooms planted in village

Raised planters, filled with sensory plants, were installed and unveiled outside Lesbury Village Hall on Saturday.

The special event coincided with the monthly Saturday Afternoon Together session – an informal drop-in for coffee, cake and chat for people of all ages – which is organised by the Lesbury Dementia Action group.

Lesbury is recognised as working towards being a dementia-friendly community, as part of the national dementia-friendly community initiative managed by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Lesbury Parish Council has been awarded a grant from Awards for All of £10,000 and the raised planters are a piece of partnership work between the Dementia Action group, Lesbury in Bloom and the village hall.

Lesbury in Bloom will adopt the upkeep of the planters as part of its work in the village.

Possible sponsorship from local businesses, families and individuals to cover the cost of planting will be explored.