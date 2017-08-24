Second attempt for new homes by caravan park

A reduced scheme for more homes in Longframlington looks set to get the go-ahead today.

An application for 29 houses on land south of Deneburn and next to West Lane Caravan Park, off Rothbury Road, is recommended for approval at tonight’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council.

We reported in January that Miller Homes had lodged a bid to build 41 properties on the site on the western edge of the village.

The scheme was subsequently amended to 39 properties, but in April, members of the county council’s planning committee voted to reject the application against officer advice, by nine votes to four, on the grounds of design, massing and density.

A revised bid for 29 homes was then submitted in June, comprising four two/three-bedroom bungalows, 10 four-bedroom houses and 15 five-bedroom homes.

If approved, the revised bid would be subject to a section 106 legal agreement to secure the four bungalows as rented, affordable housing plus a £52,800 contribution towards education.

Longframlington Parish Council has strongly objected to the application.

Also at today’s meeting, a bid to build 10 detached properties on land north-west of Lightpipe Farm in Longframlington is set for approval, subject to a section 106 agreement being signed.

The development would comprise six two-storey five-bedroom detached properties and four bungalows with an attached/detached garage.

In recent years, more than 100 new homes have been built/approved in the village – Fenwick Park, Healeycote View, opposite the cemetery, and North End Farm.