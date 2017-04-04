Searching for the best in rural business

Countryside-based firms from Northumberland are being invited to get their entries in for this year’s Rural Business Awards.

The only UK-wide business awards for rural enterprises, operating in partnership with the CLA, the RBAs are split into 13 categories. including Best Rural Diversification Project, Best Rural Sports Business, Best Food and Drink Business, and Best Rural Innovation.

Winners will be decided by an independent panel of judges drawn from the rural business sector, official agencies and rural charitable organisations.

Entries can be made up to June 30, and the awards ceremony will be held in October. To enter, visit www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk where is a form to fill in and an entry fee of £50.