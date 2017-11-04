Search for young singing star to launch Christmas at Northumberland shopping centre

Youngsters are getting the chance to be in the limelight by performing at a shopping centre’s Christmas lights switch-on.

Manor Walks Cramlington is giving six to 17-year-olds the opportunity to take centre stage and win a cash prize of £500.

Budding singers can share their special talent by applying to take part in a live audition in front of a panel of judges on Saturday, November 18.

To apply for an audition slot, send your name, age and contact details to star@manorwalks.co.uk and a short explanation of why you love to sing, as well as a video showing your talent.

The judges would also love to know in advance which song you will perform at the live audition.

Following the audition, selected finalists will be chosen to perform live at the A Star is Born final, as part of Manor Walks’ Christmas lights switch-on Saturday, November 25.

Contestants will perform on stage before Santa throws the switch on this year’s spectacular festive lights.

On the day of the event, which is in association with Heart FM and Cramlington Town Council, a panel of judges will choose one lucky youngster to be crowned winner of A Star is Born and receive a £500 cash prize.

For more information and full terms and conditions, visit www.manorwalks.co.uk/astarisborn