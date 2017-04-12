Search for helpers at railway café

Volunteers are wanted to help run a popular and successful café at a heritage railway development.

The Aln Valley Railway has made the appeal to keep open The Buffet Stop Café, as it provides a valuable source of revenue for the Alnwick-based attraction.

The town’s Pottergate Centre has been running the café at the railway’s Lionheart Station for the last five years.

However, the group now finds itself unable to cover the weekends and bank holidays when the railway is open to the public, prompting the appeal for help. Pottergate, will, however, continue to cover weekdays.

The March edition of the Aln Valley Railway’s newsletter states: ‘As this is a valuable source of revenue for the railway as well as something that visitors to any attraction expect, we are getting together a group of volunteers to keep the café open. We already have several members who are interested in helping out but, so that no-one has to work too often, we do need more.

‘No experience in this kind of work is necessary as full training will be available.

‘Pottergate is more than willing to guide us through the minefield that is environmental health and trading standards.

‘They have a five-star rating and want no less from us. We will all require to attend a one-day course in Blyth so that we can achieve our food handling certificates.’

If you are interested in helping, email leslie.mitch ell@alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

l Drainage has been installed on the site in Alnwick, thanks to a £5,000 grant from the Foyle Foundation, as well as public donations. As a result, the railway now has fully-working toilets, replacing the portable loos which have been in place since 2012.