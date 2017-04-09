Seahouses RNLI helps skipper after yacht breaks down

Seahouses lifeboat crews were called out this morning after a yacht broke down.

At 9.01am, UK Coastguard called for the launch of Seahouses lifeboat following a request for assistance from the lone skipper of the eight-metre sailing yacht, in the Kettle Anchorage, at the Inner Farne Island.

The yacht’s propeller had become fouled by the tow line from the inflatable yacht’s tender (dinghy), so was disabled. The yacht had contacted some ricks but was in no immediate danger.

It was agreed to launch both Seahouses lifeboats. The inshore lifeboat towed the yacht out of the Kettle into deeper water. On arrival of the all-weather lifeboat, the tow was handed over and the yacht towed to Seahouses.

The lifeboat was unable to enter the harbour until 11.30am due to the tide, where the yacht was safely moored. The rope was to be removed from its propeller at the next low tide. Both lifeboats then returned to station.

Lifeboat Operations Manager Ian Clayton said: “The boat skipper was a bit embarrassed about his predicament. He did exactly the right thing be calling for assistance when he did, and minimised risk to himself and the yacht. It was a straight forward text-book job for our crew.”

It is believed that the yacht was on passage to the Tweed from the south and had moored overnight at the Kettle.