Seahouses pub furniture withstanding the elements

A north-Northumberland inn has invested in durable outdoor furniture which is made from recycled plastic milk cartons and is withstanding the challenging weather conditions presented by its seaside location.

The Bamburgh Castle Inn, in Seahouses, turned to Rondeau Leisure’s Pacific Ocean outdoor furniture – not only for its visual appeal and contemporary stylishness, but also for the furniture’s compelling eco backstory.

And the Bamburgh Castle Inn’s team is fascinated by the numbers – each of its nine round picnic tables is made from 3,613 recycled milk cartons and each swivel chair requires 556.

Sean Donkin, operations director of The Inn Collection Group, which owns The Bamburgh Castle Inn, said: “As a multi award-winning establishment, The Bamburgh Castle Inn required outdoor furniture that not only looks superb, but which also stands the test of time in a stunning but challenging North Sea location.

“There is exposure to the elements 365 days a year and furniture needs to be resilient. Naturally, Pacific Ocean’s credentials impressed us.

“We are wowed by the finished product, as are our guests. The fact this furniture also has an amazing green backstory makes it all the more attractive to us.”

The durable and maintenance-free nature of the range stems from the fact that it is made from the recycled plastic milk cartons.

Plastic waste, otherwise sent to landfill, undergoes an advanced moulded extrusion process, to be transformed into chic pieces of Pacific Ocean outdoor furniture.

The origin of the material, supplied in a choice of 16 statement colours, is impossible to detect, as it has the same warmth and grain as wood.

And while wood can rot, split and crack, the recycled plastic does not, and can stay outside in all conditions, from heatwaves to storms.

The heavy furniture refuses to budge in the wind and is resistant to stains and burns. With marine-grade stainless steel fixings, rusting is also eliminated.

It is built to last and investment in the range can be spread over a lifetime of 10 years or more. A Rondeau Leisure spokesman said he was delighted with the Inn’s feedback.