Seahouses man holds book-signing session

A Seahouses author has published two books, including a fascinating autobiography charting the rise and fall of his renowned betting company.

Keith Sobey, 69, has written Stick or Twist, as well as his debut novel, Migrants.

After a highly successful career as a public sector accountant, Keith decided to become an entrepreneur in 2000.

He founded and managed The Centaur Group of companies which went on to become the largest sports betting/investment/bloodstock/education company in the UK. After 12 years of sustained growth, Centaur had a bad year and went into liquidation.

Keith moved to Ireland while the liquidation was being settled and there he wrote his autobiography, Stick or Twist.

The book focuses on three parts of Keith’s life, including his time with Centaur, where he became ‘the most successful sports gambler ever in the UK’.

Keith followed this up by publishing his novel, Migrants, which tells the story of five women who are uprooted from their homelands and face adversity in trying to rebuild their lives. He says he was inspired to write the novel after witnessing the plight of thousands of Asian refugees night after night on the BBC News.

The novel has received excellent reviews and is being printed in the Far East as well as Europe. A sequel, Wanderers, will be published in October.

Keith will be holding a signing session for both books on Wednesday, at the Ocean Club, in Seahouses, from 7pm.

For more details, visit www.stickortwistbook.com or www.migrantsbook.com