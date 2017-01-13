Seahouses homes at risk as storm surge approaches

A flood warning has been issued for Seahouses, with homes in the village at risk during this afternoon’s high tide.

The Environment Agency has issued a red flood warning for the village, one of 91 covering much of the east coast.

It says strong winds have the potential to cause large waves and overtopping along the seafront, which is expected to affect properties at Harbour Road, Chapel Row, North Street and Monks House from 2pm until 6pm. High tide is at 4pm.

People are being advised to stay away from coastal areas and avoid large waves.

Staff have checked defences in the area and are monitoring the situation.

Yesterday, the Environment Agency erected temporary barriers in Blyth and on Tyneside as the region prepared to take a battering from high winds and an expected coastal surge.

This morning, much of the North East awoke to heavy snow and difficult driving conditions.