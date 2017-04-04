Seahouses foster carer recognised for long service

A foster carer from Seahouses has been praised for her commitment and dedication to providing outstanding care to children by Foster Care Associates (FCA) North East.

Lesley Crawford was presented with a certificate, FCA pin, a bouquet of flowers and an engraved paperweight to mark her 15 years’ service to fostering at a ceremony held at the FCA Esh Plaza office in Newcastle.

The 66-year-old is currently looking after an 11-year-old boy who will stay with her on a long-term basis, but over the years has looked after a number of children and young people from different walks of life.

She started her fostering career looking after mainly teenagers, but has since provided a range of support.

Lesley said: “I feel very honoured to have received this recognition from Foster Care Associates. I have simply had the best 15 years looking after a number of children and young people each with their own set of challenges and rewards. I wouldn’t swap this experience or my 15 years’ service for anything in this world.”

One of her former charges, Lisa, now 29, added: “When I was dropped off at Lesley’s house, I was terrified but she made me feel so welcome. Lesley knew where I had come from and the problems I had experienced, and for the first time in my life, I felt part of a family. I want to say congratulations and thank you to Lesley for making a scared little girl feel happy and loved.”

Neil Morris, regional manager from FCA North East, said: “This award not only recognises Lesley’s long service and commitment, but also acknowledges the excellent work and the wonderful outcomes that her ongoing guidance and support has on the children and young people she looks after. We are in search of more carers like Lesley in the North East who will open both their hearts and homes to children in need of fostering.”

For more information on becoming a foster carer with FCA or to find out about recruitment events in the region, call 0800 022 4330 or visit www.thefca.co.uk