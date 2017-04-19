Seahouses car park works to go ahead

Northumberland County Council will carry out works to improve the car parking facilities at Seahouses later this year.

Improvements will be made to transform an existing grass ‘overflow’ parking area to a formal car park including new surfacing and marked bays to improve parking facilities for residents and visitors the area.

The improvements will provide a much improved surface for parking all year round and will increase the capacity of the car park along with providing larger spaces dedicated to vehicles such as camper vans. The works will improve the parking facilities and help to support tourism within the area.

David Laux, head of technical services, said: “The improvements to the car parking facilities will add a real boost to the area and provide additional dedicated parking for visitors to the area. We are planning for the works to begin later in the year, after the summer, to avoid disruption during the busy tourist season.”