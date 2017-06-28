Scouts to pedal for pounds

Mid Northumberland District Scouts will be taking on their first cyclathon this weekend, in aid of Mind – the mental-health charity.

The young people and adult volunteers are aiming to cycle 950 miles; the distance between the centre of their district and Kandersteg International Scout Centre, in Switzerland, where many of them enjoyed their first international experience.

As part of their efforts, the Scouts have also been taking on a community impact project alongside Mind. Not only are the Scouts keen to raise money for the charity, they also want to raise awareness about mental health and mental wellbeing.

As a result of the challenge, the Scouts will gain their cycling badge.

Thanks have been given to supporting businesses, including No Limits Health Club, in Alnwick; Wilkins Fine Dining, Rothbury; Estuary View Caravans, Alnmouth; Willowburn Sports and Leisure centre, Alnwick; Newton Hall, Newton-by-the-Sea; and Bamburgh Castle.

The event will be taking place at the district camp held at Causey Park on Saturday.

To make a donation, visit tinyurl.com/y8jfh8az