School makes the grade, despite move to new site

Despite recent upheaval, Seahouses Primary School, which was previously rated as requires improvement, is now good, according to Ofsted.

The school, whose report was published last week and sees it secure a good rating in all of the five main categories, was inspected by the regulator just seven days after moving to its new site.

Headteacher Vickie Allen, who was appointed following the 2015 inspection, said: “We are very happy with the report. Despite the significant constraints of moving and continuous building work, there has been a relentless focus on teaching and learning and working as a team of staff to ensure that we provide our children with the best educational opportunities available.”

The report says: ‘The new headteacher and other leaders have worked rapidly to transform the school. They have created a happy and inclusive school where pupils thrive and are excited to learn.

‘Leaders have a clear vision and high expectations for all pupils and everyone at the school is committed to ‘being the best they can be’. ’ Pupils use this phrase independently, within their own discussions.’

Chairman of governors, Bernadette Fisher, said: “Our recent Ofsted inspection reflects the hard work, dedication and commitment of staff and governors and the excellent partnerships we have with our families and the wider community.”

She added: “This endorsement from Ofsted, recognising the hard work and improvements made, will allow us to concentrate and refine our work further to continue to drive the school forward.”

Next steps for the school involve developing the new outdoor areas and supporting leaders with assessment in the foundation subjects, such as history and geography.

Mrs Allen says that the culture at Seahouses Primary is one where ‘all staff here are involved in the improvement plan and are receptive to learn from one another’. She added: “I am so pleased the report reflects how we have ‘created an open and honest culture among staff and pupils, empowering them to share their views and learn from mistakes’.”