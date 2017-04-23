School leads the way for county celebration day

A primary school is blazing a trail by becoming the first school to sign up for this year’s inaugural Northumberland Day.

Newsham Primary School in Blyth is planning a host of activities in the week running up to the first celebration of all things Northumbrian.

The youngest pupils will be encouraged to visit different parts of the county with their families and have their photographs taken with the school badge. These pictures will then be displayed in the school.

In the week leading up to Northumberland Day – Sunday, May 28 – parents will be invited into the school to take part in themed activities.

Key Stage 1 pupils will be exploring dialect poetry; studying the lives of Grace Darling and Capability Brown; learning traditional songs; and creating their own stottie fillings to eat at a picnic party.

Key Stage 2 pupils are creating a history time trail and exploring what life was like in Blyth and wider Northumberland in living memory and beyond.

Pupils and parents will make a Northumberland flag from red and yellow bedding plants, parts of the outside area will be repainted in the county colours and they will have a red and yellow non-uniform day on Friday, May 26.

Assistant head teacher Caroline Elton said: “We are very excited by the first Northumberland Day and see this as an initiative that can be shared with our community and used to celebrate all that is good about Northumberland, Blyth and Newsham Primary.”

Northumberland Day organisers are hoping other schools will be inspired to take part.

Northumberland Day is a celebration of the county’s culture, heritage, landscape and food and drink.

The day itself is Sunday, May 28, the day before the Northumberland County Show, although events will take place both before and after, over a two-week period.

The idea of PR consultancy Catapult PR and championed by Langley Castle owner Dr Stuart Madnick, it’s aimed at anyone – businesses, individuals, community groups, schools, food producers and organisations – who wants to celebrate life in the county.

There’s no limit to what you can do to take part – organise a street party; speak in Northumbrian dialect; create a Northumbrian world record; dress up your dog.

Organisers are hoping to see as many people as possible turning the county yellow and red in celebration of Northumberland Day. You can dress your hair, your face, your shop windows, your cars, your bicycles, garden borders and much more in the county’s bold colours.

You could take up the Northumberland flag challenge. Get the Northumberland flag into unexpected places and photograph it there, whether it is on a beach in Australia, a sunbed in Magaluf or on top of a mountain.

Get the flag pictured everywhere and talked about worldwide.

For ideas, and more information, visit www.northumberlandday.org