School in the mix to secure a makeover

A north Northumberland school is in the running to win a makeover, as part of a competition being run by a renowned pastry brand.

Whittingham C of E Primary School’s scheme – to create a textured pathway to a games area – has been shortlisted for the Wall’s Pastry Helping Hand initiative, after being nominated by the community.

All sorts of projects from around the country have been put forward and the winning scheme will receive a five-day refurbishment, worth £5,000.

Michael Holton, brand manager for Wall’s Pastry said: “We’re thrilled that the people of Whittingham have got behind Whittingham C of E Primary School in its bid to create a pathway to its multi-use games area.

“After creating the only specialist sport facilities in the village, the school is hoping, if its lucky enough to win, to build a textured pathway making the facilities accessible for all.

“Whittingham C of E Primary School is clearly an important part of the community, playing a key role in a lot of people’s lives which certainly makes it a worthy nomination.

“Finding the money to maintain areas of strong standing within a community can be difficult and also expensive. We’re keen to lend a helping hand and discover what areas could really benefit residents and make a real difference to locals with a bit of TLC.”

The winner will be decided by a panel of independent judges and announced on Monday. At present, more than 120 nominations have been received.

For more information about the competition and to find out about the projects which have been nominated, visit the website.