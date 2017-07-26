School hall becomes an Italian restaurant

Children from Year 5 at Longhoughton CofE Primary School brought their Let’s Get Cooking course to a finish with a real flourish.

Over five weeks, the 13 children tried their hand at a whole range of Italian cooking skills, guided by Mrs Harnett and Mrs Parker.

They made pizzas, pasta dishes and Italian breads, and even a tiramisu.

Then for the final week, they planned a menu, invited parents, prepared and cooked the food and then served their guests in the Italian restaurant that had been set up in the school hall.

All the parents were very impressed with what their children had managed.

Mrs McNee, one of the parents, said: “I thought that the afternoon tea we were served last summer was amazing, but their cooking skills have come on so much. This is wonderful.”

Mrs Parker and Mrs Harnett, who have run Let’s Get Cooking for the last nine years, said: “The children have worked really hard over the last few weeks choosing, testing and tasting all the elements of the menu. It has been rewarding to see the children extend their culinary skills.”

