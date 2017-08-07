School funds minibus for underprivileged children

A north Northumberland primary school has raised more than £4,500 to buy a minibus for youngsters being educated by the Children’s Sure House in Uganda.

In March, we reported that Gabrielle McAleaney, who has a daughter at the school, had been inspired to start the appeal after Ellingham C of E Primary School hosted headteacher Moses Kiwala, who is involved with Children’s Sure House.

Year 4 and 5 pupils at Ellingham run a weekly Fairtrade tuck shop, with the profits being sent to Uganda, previously helping to fund toilets and school uniforms.

The target of the transport fund-raising was £2,000, but at an assembly before the end of term, Gabrielle revealed that £4,505 had been raised and the new bus was due to be purchased last week.

The money was raised in a variety of ways, including money boxes which the pupils created and decorated with Ugandan flags and which raised hundreds of pounds.

There was an end-of-term disco in Bamburgh, which featured a raffle which was supported by a number of local businesses, while the adults also got involved with a trek up to Windy Gyle in the Cheviots.

Last month, a group walked the Pilgrim’s Way, from the mainland across to Holy Island, which was appropriate given that the distance is very similar to what some of the children in Uganda walk every day just to get to school.​

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CSH uganda