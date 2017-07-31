School creates special design using pottery

A Northumberland first school has commissioned a pottery painting expert to ensure that their values and ethos will be on display to pupils, staff and visitors.

Lorna Watkinson, from Warkworth, set up her business, Rainbow Pottery Painting, in 2012 after taking her redundancy from the corporate world of advertising.

She has previously created workshops for schoolchildren based on famous artists like Van Gogh, Kandinsky and Quentin Blake in which she helps students make their own ceramic tile based on the artists’ work.

Her latest project at Grange View CE First School, in Widdrington, involved the students creating a wall display to welcome visitors to the school.

Year 2 class teacher and arts coordinator, Laura Stanton, explained that the school wanted a lasting reminder in the entrance area to remind everyone about its school values, its vision for every student and the school’s ethos.

“The display is amazing,” she said. “It has immediate impact and it clearly shows the things we value within the school.”

Over a number of months, every child from Reception up to Year 4 painted a tile with their own design. Once all of the tiles were complete, Lorna fired the tiles and pieced them together creating the final display.

She is now in talks with other schools in Northumberland who may want to preserve their visions or indeed heritage by using interactive workshops with their students. Lorna has also been booked by Grange View to carry out a new project with the children in September.

As well as working in schools, she takes her unique workshops to local community groups, care homes and small businesses. She is also working with larger corporate businesses to provide team building and staff development sessions.

For more information, visit http://www.rainbowpotterypainting.co.uk