School classroom block gets the go-ahead

Plans for a temporary classroom block at Alnwick’s Duchess’s Community High School have been approved.

The temporary building, which will contain 10 classrooms, is required as the permanent extension to the school – needed as it becomes an 11-to-18 secondary from September – will not be completed until spring term 2018.

Coun Gordon Castle said: “How has a plan gone so wrong?

“The school was built for a three-tier system, then the decision was made to change the system to two-tier.

“It was doable in theory, but it was not practical in reality. You can point fingers in all directions, but it was asking a lot in the timescale available. We wish it hadn’t come to this, because it is not ideal, but it has, but it is a temporary fix.”

Coun Roderick Lawrie raised concerns about the safety of the two-storey block, saying he felt ‘very uncomfortable’ with it.