School and abbey land first two Northumberland Day awards

The winners of the first two Northumbies – the awards recognising those who went the extra mile to celebrate this year’s first Northumberland Day – have been announced.

Newsham Primary School in Blyth has scooped the Jill Bradbury Award for Most Inspiring School award, thanks to a comprehensive programme of activity that it instigated.

Assistant headteacher Caroline Elton said: “We got on board with Northumberland Day from the start, believing it important to celebrate and preserve the beauty and traditions of the county.”

The award was sponsored by Catapult PR, the organiser of Northumberland Day and the Northumbies, which worked with fused glass artist, Helen Grierson, to create unique trophies.

Another delighted recipient of a Northumbie is Hexham Abbey, which has won the Best Designed Event Award, sponsored by Helen Grierson Glass Studio. Turbulent Tales of Northumberland was a day of living history, brought to life by re-enactors and craftspeople.

The winners of two more categories are yet to be announced.