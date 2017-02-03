Scheme submitted for new housing on east side of village

Plans to build new homes on the south-eastern edge of Glanton have been lodged with the county council.

Six detached properties are proposed on land known as the Doctor’s Field, which is owned and farmed by AH Hunter & Sons.

Located south of The Juries, off The Causeway, the site’s six dwellings would have a mixture of detached and integral garages, while five would be two-storey and the sixth one-storey.

A supporting statement says that ‘much consideration has been taken with regard to the layout of the dwellings to ensure that the character of the village is maintained’.

It adds: ‘The layout of the development has been designed so that all the units may enjoy the wide-reaching views that the site location provides while remaining unobtrusive as a part of the village scene. Unit 3 is a single-storey dwelling so it has been positioned within the development to afford other units optimum views over the open countryside to the south-east.’

The report also makes reference to design features reflecting Georgian houses ‘to complement the neighbouring grade II-listed building, Glanton House, and the traditional vernacular of the village’. Meanwhile, the single-storey unit ‘is designed to resemble a traditional outbuilding’.

It concludes that ‘a great deal of care has been taken to negate any adverse effect’ on the heritage of the village and the neighbouring grade II-listed building.