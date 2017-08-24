Scheme for lodges at golf club back again

The long-running saga over plans for holiday lodges at Rothbury Golf Club will be in front of a council committee for the fourth time today.

The bid for 11 grass-roofed lodges, near Whitton, was first recommended for approval at the February meeting of Northumberland County Council’s planning committee, but members voted to go on a site visit first.

Then, in March, it went back before the councillors, but they narrowly voted to defer the scheme for a second time in order to seek information about the business case, as the lodges are described as ‘essential to sustain the golf club’.

At April’s third attempt, this information had been provided by the applicants, the Northumberland Estates, but it was only received the day before the meeting.

Members were asked to read and discuss the submission there and then, in a closed session with the public excluded due to commercial sensitivity, but a majority of the councillors felt that this was ‘inadequate’ and the scheme was deferred for a third time.

The controversial application is once again recommended for approval at tonight’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council and a further site visit was arranged due to the plans going before the new committee.