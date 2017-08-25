Scarecrows to take over Rennington village

Scarecrows will be invading Rennington this bank-holiday weekend, as the village hosts its annual festival.

The popular event runs from Saturday to Monday, from 10am to 4pm, and the crowds will be sure to see a host of eye-catching creations. Colourful characters seen at past festivals include Minions, Del and Rodney Trotter and Tommy Cooper. There is a scarecrow quiz, available for £1 and with a winning prize of a £15 WHSmith voucher.

There is also a treasure map available, with a £20 WHSmith voucher up for grabs, as well as a coconut shy.

New this year is the Made in Rennington stall, which will feature produce made by people living in and around the village. There will also be a sausage sizzle, while a range of refreshments will be served in the village hall.

Proceeds will go to the village hall. The event will also be supporting two charities; HospiceCare North Northumberland will have a stall on Saturday, while dog sanctuary SHAK will be present on Sunday.