Scarecrow festival is a major success

Captain Jack Sparrow, Beauty and the Beast, Minions and even The Gruffalo were all spotted in Rennington over the bank-holiday weekend, as the village held its annual scarecrow festival.

The popular three-day event, staged from Saturday to Monday, once again drew the crowds, as young and old poured in to see the colourful and eye-catching creations made by villagers.

Anyone for yoga?

Inventive and imaginative scenes included a game of bowls, a yoga session and an appearance from the cricket team.

Other characters to take centre stage included Donald Trump, Fred and Wilma Flintstone, ET and Mary Poppins.

There was a scarecrow quiz and treasure map with prizes, while other things to keep festival-goers busy included splat the rat and a sausage sizzle, while refreshments were served in the village hall.

Charities HospiceCare North Northumberland and dog-rescue centre SHAK had stalls at the event, while proceeds from the festival went towards the village hall.

Captain Jack Sparrow

Help, I've lost my ladder!

Adventures in the deep dark wood....or Rennington. The Gruffalo, along with the mouse and snake.

Forget Capability Brown  this scarecrow on the left has had too much to drink, earning the name Incapability Brown.

The Wicked Witch