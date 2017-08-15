Sally is up for award

Sally Hart, operations director at George F White, has been named as a regional finalist at this year’s Forward Ladies National Awards, in the Rising Star category.

Forward Ladies is one of the country’s leading organisations for the promotion of women in business and the National Awards are one of the most respected accolades for business women in the UK.

A delighted Sally said: “It is an absolute honour to make the finals of such a prestigious event and to share the finalist list with some very talented and hard-working women, championing North East female entrepreneurship.”

Sally’s heat takes place on Friday, September 22, bringing together a high-calibre list of finalists from across the North East, Yorkshire and Scotland.