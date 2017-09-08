SAFETY: Hoping for a new crossing

As a regular visitor to Alnwick, I’ve noticed that there is quite a number of new zebra crossings, and a renewal of white lining in certain areas.
I wonder if perhaps Rothbury could be next in line.
I do hope so because I feel that a zebra crossing from the Armstrong Cross going right across to the shopping parade would be immensely useful and could increase greatly people’s safety in getting to the shops.
I hope that the county council will really consider this proposal.
G Costello,
Hillside East,
Rothbury
