Running challenge for cancer research

An Alnwick man is taking on four half-marathons in as many months to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

And Duncan Browell began his challenge last weekend, by running Alnwick Harriers’ flagship event, the Northumberland Coastal Run on Sunday, pictured above.

Duncan Browell

The 47-year-old decided to take on the feat after seeing family members, and in particular, a friend, struggling with cancer.

The others on his to-do list are the Great North Run, the Kielder half-marathon and one in Cumbria. Duncan, who is married and has an 11-year-old son, said: “I only started running about five years ago so doing four half-marathons in four months will be a challenge. The Coastal Run was tough, but I was pleased to complete it in just over two hours – five minutes quicker than last year. I have raised £1,200 so far, but as cancer touches and affects so many people I would love to raise even more.”

To donate, visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/duncanbrowell1