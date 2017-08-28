Runners sign up for special race in memory of Anne

More than 100 runners have so far signed up to take part in a new memorial race, which has been organised by Alnwick Harriers in tribute to a popular club stalwart who lost her battle with motor neurone disease last year.

The namesake Anne Allan 10k Coquet Trail will be staged on Sunday, September 3, in Felton – the village where Anne lived – and will wind through the Felton Park Estate and along the River Coquet following St Oswald’s Way.

Anne was a dedicated Alnwick Harrier, who not only wore the vest with pride in races far and wide, but also took on a number of roles on the committee, including club secretary.

The 10k will start at 1pm. It is an off-road event and the route is mostly flat with good, fast downhills and a few inclines.

There will also be a Junior race (approximately one mile on good trails and grass) and a Foxy Trot for Tots course (approximately one mile, with a fun hunt the fox game), which both start at noon.

The 10k is £15 per person and entry (closes on Sunday) is by online only. The Junior (£5) and Foxy Trot (£3) events are enter on the day only.

There are medals for all finishers, plus cash prizes and awards for the best performers. A special award will also be presented to Alnwick Harriers’ first 10k male and female finishers.

To enter and for more details, visit www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?event_id=3788 or www.facebook.com/AA10KCoquetTrail/ or follow @AA10kCT on Twitter.