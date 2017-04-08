Rugby club supports charity to help tackle rare condition

Kind-hearted sportsmen have raised £3,000 for charity, on behalf of a brave little boy with a rare genetic condition.

Alnwick Rugby Club has been inspired by plucky Jack Gray to collect the cash for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association (TSA).

The one-year-old, from Alnwick, suffers from tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).

It causes mainly non-cancerous tumours to develop in different parts of the body, most often affecting the brain, skin, kidneys, heart, eyes and lungs.

The rugby club chose TSA as its charity for the 2016/17 season and raised the four-figure sum through a cake sale, raffle and auction. Club representatives also grew their facial hair for Movember.

The club’s donation goes towards the £13,000 which has been raised for the cause in the last 12 months by Jack’s mum and dad, Ian and Sarah, as well as their family, friends and the community.

Sarah said: “We want to say thank you to everyone for their incredible support and donations.

“Jack is a very happy, energetic little boy who is at the moment doing well and becoming more mobile every week.”

The TSA is the only UK charity dedicated to supporting people affected by the condition.

TSA’s Emma Damian-Grint said: “We are really grateful to everybody who has raised this money to help fight TSC.”