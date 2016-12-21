Rubbish and recycling in Northumberland this Christmas and New Year

Northumberland County Council wants residents to reduce or recycle as much waste as possible this Christmas.

The council is once again offering a service to recycle real Christmas trees.

You can take trees to your local household waste recovery centre, where it will be collected and recycled into good-quality compost, soil conditioner or chippings, along with other items of garden waste.

The sites at Alnwick, Berwick and Morpeth are open every day except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, between 8am and 6pm.

In Seahouses and Wooler, they are open Friday, December 23, Saturday 24, and Tuesday 27 for Christmas, then Friday 30, Saturday 31 and Monday, January 2, for the New Year.

All paper, card, tins and plastic bottles can go in your recycling bin as usual.

During the week beginning December 26, all bin collections will be two days later than normal across the county: Wednesday 28 instead of Monday 26, Thursday 29 instead of Tuesday 27, Friday 30 instead of Wednesday 28, Saturday 31 instead of Thursday 29.

During the week beginning January 2, 2017, all bin collections will be one day later than normal; collections will be Tuesday to Friday, rather than Monday to Thursday.

Most wrapping paper can be recycled, although some can’t, typically metallic or glitter varieties.

It should say on packaging whether it’s recyclable, but if in doubt you can use the scrunch test.

If you can scrunch the paper into a ball and it doesn’t bounce back out, then it is usually acceptable to recycle.

For more information, see www.northumberland.gov.uk/waste